Salma Hayek launches an appeal for the fight against domestic violence against women in times of pandemic

Salma Hayek has launched a campaign to combat violence against women is not confined to the home due to the pandemic.

“We are refugees in our own homes to protect us from the threat of a Covid, 19th -, and our home is a threat?It is very important that we can indicate out against gender-based violence, you Can actually be able to change our voices together and cry out: no more.”, warning the actress to the 53-year-old.

The campaign to #StandWithWomen-founded by Hayek and Beyoncé in 2013, within the framework of the initiative, the brand Gucci’s ‘Chime For Change’, helping to support organizations that fight domestic violence against women in all over the world.