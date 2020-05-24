Selena Gomez debuts new hairstyle in London – Glamour Magazine

+



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Selena Gomez is seen at Z100 on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by grant morrison/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

Selena Gomez it is in a stage of manufacturing! The singer-and-actress was spotted in London on Wednesday, the 11th, with the launch of a new cut-off. She has been photographed with a fringe, means “no-cut”, and the lead remained in the mid-size. The new look was fresh and youthful — but it’s still not certain if the look is permanent or just for the recording of the video.

Gomez was already interested in fringe before. She was on the court for the last time in February of 2018 at the earliest. The big promo-tour-of-Spain for the album will begin in January and the album will be released on the 10th of January. We are eager to have!

Please see below for a small change:

find out more

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Selena Gomez arriving at the Capital Breakfast-Radio one Studios on December 11, 2019 at the latest-in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Selena Gomez arriving at the KISS FM UK Breakfast Radio one Studios on December 11, 2019 at the latest-in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Selena Gomez arriving at the Capital Breakfast-Radio one Studios on December 11, 2019 at the latest-in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) (Picture: GC Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.