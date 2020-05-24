Simone gets a gift from the designer, and her husband tease: “your Body is 25 and is available in 18” – the one Who

+



Simone gets the statement and a special breakfast for the hubby for 36 years. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Simonethe double Ishe completed 36 years on this Sunday (the 24th) and made a special breakfast made by her husband, Ricky Dinizin addition to a gift of a brand in French, Louis Vuitton, which has left her in shock.

find out more

“Aniverariante of the day!!! Like it? The 36-year… in the age to come, and love it, but I know his little body is 25, and the willingness of the 18th, wasn’t it?”, played around with the entrepreneur — check out the video below.

Simone also spoke about the new age, and you won cartinhas for the love of the son, and Henry5 years ago, and nieces and nephews.

“Today, I woke up older. The old age comes, but the glory of God, full of health, beautiful family that God has given to me. Fans are wonderful,” she said.

Before that, Ricky has published in his Instagram a beautiful love letter to Simone.

“In 36 years time without even noticing, isn’t it, my love?! I just want to thank God for giving me the privilege to do in this life to be with your husband, the father of her child, her best friend and a lover. As God has been generous to me to get you into my life. A woman with a heart that is so pure that at times it can be innocent.

Thank you for being real, and of a flavor that I have never seen an equal,” he said.

Ricky, still with his thoughts on the career of peggy’s built up over the years, along with her sister, I.

find out more

“To your success? “Ah, yes! This is coming from a supernatural… God, when I wondered, He said to them: ‘I will cause thee to let thy life be a reflection of the light in the lives of many, and that is what happened. You are the light in my life, in the course of our lives, and the lives of their fans. Talent, many are successful, many of the achieves, but still at the core of a truth that transcends our human reality, is not for everyone, they are for the very few, almost none, just posted it.

In the end, the entrepreneur has filled in the singer’s praise.

“Happy birthday to you, my love.” Thank you for being you, just the way you are, by the exact measurement. Without taking it off, not by me. With all of the good qualities and defects. You are my balance. I love you endlessly more each and every day. 7 years of happiness and years of love that only God can explain because it was something that was created for It, it’s divine. To sum it up: you are for all eternity! Well Done, Simone. You are our pride and joy, and love,” concluded Kaka.

Please see below for the videos and the photos of the celebration of the birthday of Simone:

Simone gets the statement and a special breakfast for the hubby for 36 years. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Simone gets the statement and a special breakfast for the hubby for 36 years, gift of the designer ” (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.