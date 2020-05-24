Stephen King | you Know what they are in the books and the adaptations

If It Bleedsan all-new collection of stories, of fiction and of the Stephen Kingit was released in April in the United States, and is due for release in June in Brazil. The collection If It Bleeds presents four fairy tales (originalIf It Bleeds, Mr. Harrigan”s Phone, For The Life of the Chuck and The Rat) of all genres of horror, supernatural crime, and none of them had been published in any form before.

If It Bleeds it’s a crime story, centered in a Holly Gibney, a detective who is investigating the case of a dog gone missing when he or she receives an information about an attack on a boarding school. Gibney is one of the recurring characters from the King they appeared in the trilogy, Bill Hodges, and The Stadium. While doing so, Mr. Harrigan”s Phone it’s a horror story centered on a teenage girl who can communicate with her dead friend who was buried with her mobile phone. For The Life of the Chuckthat is a story to be told from the end to the beginning, which explores the life of himself He. It already The Rat it tells the story of a writer who seeks the bargain price of a malignant, to help you to fight blocking the creative-and finish a manuscript.

Not yet in progress, adaptations for film, tv and other media in these short stories, but it’s probably in the future we will see these stories on the screen. Recently, a number of the works of the Stephen King they have been adapted for movies and television shows. Only in 2019 at the latest, we have witnessed the releases of the Cemetery Of The Damned, It’s Chapter Two, The Field Of Fear and Doctor Sleepin addition to the TV show Creepshow for the second season of the Castle Rock – it’s not exactly an adaptation, but it is based on the number of works of the author. By 2020, the number of the tv The Stadium it was released on HBO and has received good reviews.

Stephen King has yet to be announced in a forthcoming book, but there are several changes that will be released soon. In the new movie Spirits In The Darkest it is based on a novella of the Throttle, in writing, by Stephen King and Joe Hill in the year 2009. Spirits In The Darkest it should have been released, but the date has been postponed, due to the COVID-19. A film version of the The Talisman it is also in progress on the project will be directed by Mike Barker, with the adapted screenplay by Chris Sparling. Revivalfrom 2014, it will also be adapted for the big screen by Mike Flanagan. The date for the release of all the adaptations, is still unknown.

The Fiery it is also being adapted into a movie in the Blumhouse) in partnership with Universal. The book has been adapted before, and the movie The flames of Revenge it was released in 1984. A long mix of action, sci-fi and horror, directed by Drew Barrymoreit was not a success at the time, so a reboot is most welcome among the fans King. The project has been in development since the fall of 2017, and does not yet have a release date.

Also, work is underway on a film adaptation of the short story, supernatural Suffer the Little Childrenwith Sean Carter’s writing and directing. The story was first published in 1972, in the magazine Cavalier, and it focuses on a teacher in the first grade when he discovers that there are creatures in his school, pretending to be ordinary children – the adaptation has no release date is announced.

There are also a couple of new adjustments to be made to the convention. No release date has been announced yet, but it’s a new adaptation of the tv series the romance of the King’s 1978 The Dance of Deathshould be shown on the channel CBS All Access later this year. The book focuses on a group of people who are struggling with the good and the bad in the midst of a life-threatening illness that has ravaged the world. The new series – there was also one in 1994 starring Gary Sinise and Molly Ringwald – fresh James Marsden (Westworld), and Amber Heard (Aquaman) as Stu, and Frank. The novel was re-worked by the King in the ‘ 90s, when he took a final, up-to-date, and reviewed the scene, and rearranged the chapters of this book. In the new adaptation, directed by Josh Boone, there will be a final completely new one, written by the master himself in the darkness.

Some of the other adjustments on the tv that are coming up include Overlookbased on the Friendsas well as the Lisey”s Story, Joyland, The Sleeping Beauties and The Eyes of The Dragon. Castle Rock follow up with a destination that is uncertain, but it is possible for it to be renewed for a third season. That is, for the fans Stephen King don’t have the new books for a while, but you will be charged for adjustments to the watch.