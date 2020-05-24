Stir fry: for a simple dish that needs no sides

There is a stretch of the imagination to vary the diet, and after two months in quarantine… do We stir fry? It’s not exactly a dish, but it is a technique to cook it (stir=stir, fry=fry, popular in south-East Asia, in which “fritamos” a variety of fresh ingredients with a little oil using a wok, which is a type of the cauldron (traditional chinese:, but you can use any pot). The advantage of this is that this proposal will join with protein, vegetables, and grains, it is a complete meal.

You can pick and choose the ingredients among the 4 categories listed below (1 grain + 1 protein + 1 or 2 add-ons + at least 2 vegetables) and to make the recipe, or to experiment with all the suggestions that are developed by a nutritionist, She Cyrulin, in São Paulo.

Vegetables: “They can make it to your stir fry with a work of art, color and power regulation, in that they are loaded with fiber and vitamins,” says Jane. Tomato paste, carrots, onion, garlic, bell pepper, swiss chard, zucchini, and vegetables are pre-roasted, or cooked “al dente”, such as broccoli, green beans, peas, pie crust, sweet potatoes, squash, and cauliflower.

Beans: “Quinoa is my grain” of choice, because it is more dense in nutrients than most grains. It is a complete protein and a low starch content and high in fiber. I also like wild rice, brown rice, brown rice is black, and the moroccan couscous, and buckwheat.”

Protein: Protein is essential, and it ensures great. Fish, eggs, hard boiled, or scrambled, chicken, and lean cuts of meat or a vegetable protein such as quinoa, beans, lentils, chick-peas, and tofu.

Add-ons: sesame oil, olive oil, coconut oil, butter, ghee, soy sauce, avocado, walnuts, peanuts, brazil nuts unsalted seeds (sesame, sunflower, pumpkin): healthy fats are also important in order to keep you satisfied and provide you with texture to your stir fry.

STIR FRY CHICKEN (1 serving)

Ingredients

• 1 spoon (soup) of oil

• 1 chicken breast fillet, seasoned with lemon and cut into small cubes

• 3 tablespoons (soup) of quinoa cooked

• 1 cup of broccoli, cooked “al dente”, and finely chopped

• 4 cherry tomatoes finely chopped

• 1 spoon (soup) of sunflower seeds

• Parsley, chopped, to taste

• Salt for seasoning

Directions

• Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan or saute pan into place.

• Add the cubes of chicken and let it grill for about 5 minutes, stirring from time to time in order to hold the water.

• Stir in the cherry tomatoes and the broccoli. Stir for about 2 minutes.

• Pour the quinoa is cooked, the seeds, the sunflower seeds, and salt to taste.

• Stir for 2 more minutes. Turn off the heat and sprinkle with the parsley.

Serve warm or cold as a salad.

STIR FRY BEEF (1 serving)

Ingredients

• 1 spoon (soup) shallow-butter, ghee (clarified butter) or olive oil

• 1 fillet of beef cut into small cubes

• 3 tablespoons (soup) of brown rice, cooked

• 2 spoons (soup) of lentils and cooked “al dente”

• 1/2 cup green beans, cooked ‘al dente’, and finely chopped

• 1/2 cup of carrot, grated

• 2 spoons (soup) of onion sliced into thin rings

• 1 spoon (soup) of chopped walnuts

• 1 spoon (soup) shallow-sauce-soy sauce

Directions

• Heat the butter in a large frying pan or saute pan into place.

• Add the cubes of meat and let it grill for about 5 minutes, stirring from time to time in order to hold the water.

• Add the green beans and carrots. Stir for about 2 minutes.

• Add the cooked rice, the lentils, the chopped walnuts, and soy sauce.

• Mix for 4 more minutes. Turn off the heat and serve.

STIR FRY THE FISH (1 serving)

Ingredients

• 1 spoon (tea) of shallow coconut oil

• 1 salmon fillet, without skin, cut into cubes (about 200g)

• 1/2 cup cauliflower medium, grated, or finely chopped to use as the ‘ rice cauliflower)

• 1/2 cup of mushrooms (shitake finely chopped, without the stems

• 1 cup swiss chard, chopped

• 1 spoon (soup) of sesame seeds

• 1 spoon (tea) shallow, miso (paste from fermented soybeans)

Directions

• Heat the coconut oil and miso in a wok or large pan, a wok.

• Add the cubes of salmon, and leave to grill for about 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

• Add in the shitake and let it grill for another 3 minutes.

• Stir in the kale, collard greens, blossom zest. Stir for a further 2 minutes.

• Add the cabbage, and the sesame seeds. Stir for a further 3 minutes.

Turn off the heat and serve hot.

STIR FRY VEGAN (1 serving)

Ingredients

• 1 spoon (soup) of oil of sesame, roasted

• 200 grams of firm tofu cut into small cubes (leave the tofu for 1 hour to “dry” it with paper towel and a baking sheet on top for weight and to get in the water)

• 3 tablespoons (soup) of chick-peas, cooked

• 1 spoon (soup) of rice, black-baked (or whole grain)

• 1/2 cup broccoli, cooked “al dente”, and finely chopped

• 1/2 of a tomato, without seeds, finely chopped

• 1/4 of a zucchini, grated with the peel

• The 2 nuts from the state of pará picadinhas

• Parsley, chopped, to taste

• Salt for seasoning

Directions

• Heat the sesame oil in a large frying pan or saute pan into place.

• Add the cubes of tofu, and let it broil for about 2 minutes.

• Add the tomatoes, then the grated courgette and broccoli. Stir for about 3 minutes.

• Add the chick peas and the rice and the black and give it a stir for a further 2 minutes.

Turn off the heat and sprinkle parsley and nuts on the ground.

Serve warm or cold as a salad.