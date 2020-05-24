Struggling with Lupus, Selena Gomez says she ‘got attacked’ by weight gain

Play/YouTube Selena Gomez has a different stance on the social networks



Selena Gomez in an interview with the Giving Back-Generation, vented about all the pressure that it has suffered – and is suffering on a daily basis – to keep the visual of what is expected of him. In the past few years, she battled the autoimmune disease Lupus, which has also affected his mental health.

According to her, the meds you take to counter the condition, in addition to handle your high blood pressure, have all contributed to the frequent fluctuations in weight. “It’s up to a month, and to be honest, so for me, I really noticed when people came to attack you for it. Me too, and I hurt for a long time,” he said.

It was for this reason that she decided to give up social networking for a long time. Since then, she has returned to Instagram recently with a new look. “I’m very happy to be living my life and being in the present. Why that is so. I will post a picture and I’m going to leave (…). I don’t mind exposing myself to the whole world, and to see what people are talking about it,” he said to Selena, who simply do not check the page for more.

In the united states, which has made its return to the world of music and, recently, also stressed that he expects most people to follow the example of so Many beautiful girls and the personality are broken down by the image that they are pursuing. They want to be different, but that is not the essence,” he said.