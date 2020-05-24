Supercine display in the film, the School of Technology on Saturday (September 23)

In the Supercineof the Globe, this Saturday, march 23/05, you are watching the movie The school of Technology (2015).
Synopsis: The 16-year-old Megan, He is already a young woman, an assassin trained with the best of them. But she was tired of this life, and to feign his own death to start over again. With a secret identity, and she is enrolled as a student at a small school, but his former boss is wary of the scam, and she decides to investigate the case.
The title of the original: Barely Lethal
The cast: Jessica Alba, Dove Cameron, Rachael Harris; Samuel L Jackson; Hailee Steinfeld, Sophie Turner,
Address: Kyle Newman
Where are you from: The american
Type: The action
You can check out this story on Supercine, just after the top of the Hour, from 00h45 in the World.
