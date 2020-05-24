Taylor Swift shows off a side of political documentary

“Miss American” is a documentary of an 85-minute show produced by Netflix and it tells the story of the sweetheart of pop, Taylor Swift. In it, the singer shows off her side, the other hand, these are expressed against senator Marsha Blackburn.

Swift also compares the policy with the current president of the United States of America, and Donald Trump. “It is the first senator in Tennessee, and it’s Trump’s wig”.

Recommended content: