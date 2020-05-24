Taylor Swift shows off a side of political documentary

“Miss American” is a documentary of an 85-minute show produced by Netflix and it tells the story of the sweetheart of pop, Taylor Swift. In it, the singer shows off her side, the other hand, these are expressed against senator Marsha Blackburn.
Swift also compares the policy with the current president of the United States of America, and Donald Trump. “It is the first senator in Tennessee, and it’s Trump’s wig”.
Recommended content:
Todrick Hall is coming out in defense of Taylor Swift after the controversy with Kim Kardashian
“She does not represent women’s interests. She won because of being a woman is a candidate for the type of woman that you want, you’re in for a world of astonishment in the decade of the 1950’s,” said the singer. “I believe that we all deserve in this country. I believe in fighting for the rights of LGBTQ, and all other forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” says Taylor about his political convictions.
“She does not represent women’s interests. She won because of being a woman is a candidate for the type of woman that you want, you’re in for a world of astonishment in the decade of the 1950’s,” said the singer.
“I believe that we all deserve in this country. I believe in fighting for the rights of LGBTQ, and all other forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” says Taylor about his political convictions.