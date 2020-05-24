The actress is Portuguese, which has faced Streep, Binoche, and Johansson is in Venice

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
21


Sandra Faleiro, is to compete in the category for best actress at the Venice, with Meryl Streep, Juliette Binoche, Laura Dern, Penelope Cruz, and Scarlett Johansson. The character of the actress in the film, in Portuguese The Ground it is Eleanor, the wife of John (Albano Jerónimo), is a submissive woman, who will be revealing the ambiguities, which characterise all of the characters in the film.

Follow the award ceremony live on our website.

