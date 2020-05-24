The Disney Family, the Singalong II) – Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, shakira, and Halsey, Shakira, and many more, please see;

Mother’s Day in the United States also had a live special on TV. Led by the Disneythe particular The Disney Family, the Singalong II he repeated the success of the first edition of the show, with the performers singing some of the greatest classical music serves as a soundtrack of the greatest movie in the animation studio.

This year, the program featured performances by the Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Michael, Halsey, Video, the Muppets, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and many, many others.

This time, with no surprises, as in the previous one, which was the presentation of the Games, which was originally announced in the future, “the Disney Family, the Singalong II, he was in the air on Sunday (10).

Here’s the video:

Katy Perry sings, “Baby Mine” from the movie “Dumbo”, along with his little dog Nugget:

Halsey, sings “Part of your World” from the movie “The Little Mermaid”, complete with big hair, red, as well as that of the main character in the film, There’s: