The “Lover” on the list, you now have all the albums of Taylor Swift, they are multiplatinados

This Thursday (the 11th), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has done its update, and has a second certified platinum by the album’s title track “Lover”, by Taylor Swift. The project was launched in August of 2019, but it has already sold 2 million units in the United States alone.

Now, the all the albums of Taylor Swift, they are multiplatinados, to consolidate the power of the female singer in the music industry.

Here’s the list:

Taylor Swift – (2006) – 7x Platinum

Fearless (2008) – 10x Diamond

Speak Now (2010) – 6 x Platinum

Red (2012) – 7x Platinum

1989 (2014) – 9x Platinum

Hook (2017) – 3x Platinum

Lover (by 2019) – 2x Platinum

Each of the platinum is the equivalent of a million copies sold in the United States.