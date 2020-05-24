The movie of the Black Widow, will start on the 01st of may to the year 2020, with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz

With the film coming together, and the photos were circulating in the past few weeks, it seemed, a movie and a solo Black Widow, and the film was confirmed by Marvel! The Black Widow (The Black Widowit will debut at the 01 march of the year 2020with Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff), David Harbour (Saw/Stranger Things (), Florence Pugh (from the TV series, The Little Drummer Girl was Marvella), O-T Fagbenle (The story of an Eia and The Contents) and Rachel Weisz (The Bourne Legacy, Constantine, and the movie series the Mummy).

In the case of Rachel, it’ll be Melina, which is also known as the “Iron Maiden”, and that originally she was an agent for the Russian. David’s Harbour and it will be Our, and Florence Pugh, as Yelena, a character who is like a sister to the main character.

Just announced in the Hall an Hour at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ the BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oyUvYdzF3P — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 21, 2019

The villainous Taskmaster, appeared on the part of the movie that was shown at the panel, and the film will explore and ultimately the mission, of Budapest, has been a pleasant one for her, and for the energy-used in various films.

The other issue is that it does not mention the participation of Jeremy Renner in the movie and it will be in the TV series land of the Eagle the Archer, who will be making his debut at the end of 2021), and with that, we’ll have to wait for new information.

Marvel has also confirmed that the I 4, Doctor Strange 2the The eternal and we will have a project related to the Seriesthat it seems to be a movie for you. Blade is played by Mahershala Ali. They are also developing movies, the Fantastic four, Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and Captain Marvel # 2, but I think the Marvel universe just to reveal your logo in more traffic from the long afterward.

[Withinformationfromthe[CominformaçõesdoA Young Nerd]