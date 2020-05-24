The movie with Jennifer Lopez wows in Toronto and the actress is already listed for the academy award – 08/09/2019

If one day Jennifer Lopez has been known as an actress on the small screen, and even slaughtered by the critics, to this day, might be gone now. This is because it is the first of the Hustlers — and that leads to a “Rogue”, in Portuguese, that took place at the International Film Festival in Toronto, and is now being lauded by the critics, who have already put the actress in the run-up to the academy awards.

Currently, the film has an approval for a 92% on the website Rotten Tomatoes. The work, directed by Lorene Scafaria, tells about a group of female strippers in New York, who cheats is a series of wealthy men during the time period of the economic crisis in 2009.

The movie has been receiving comparisons to the work of Martin Scorsese, and in particular, The Good Companions (Goodfellas) and with a particular attention has been paid to the performance of the process.

“Jennifer Lopez should be run for the Oscars,” he wrote in the american newspaper The Daily Beast. “Jennifer Lopez is nominated for an academy award,” wrote Hunter Harris, a journalist for the magazine, Vulture, on her Twitter account. “The performance of the overall strength of the Jennifer Lopez certainly deserves consideration for the prize,” he said of the web site IndieWire.

The Variety was enough for the film, and the performance of the Many. “Hustlers don’t it’s not the same, which is a time when the culture that is inspired by a profile in a scandal in the New York Magazine, and adapted by director-screenwriter Lorene Scafaria, in her style, more, Scorsese, and starring by Jennifer Lopez as you’ve never seen it before,” says the magazine.

If you were to actually be nominated, it would be a turning point both in the singer’s career, which has come to be given a different Raspberry from the Gold — award spoof that “honors” the worst of the year in the movies, and named, and the cateogira the Worst Actress of the Decade.

The roster of the Hustlers are also the Cardi B, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, and It was Recent.