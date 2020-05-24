The seven-times that Jennifer Lawrence has proven to be a babe

The road to success in Hollywood can be a long and difficult process. But some of the ones young people to show the determination and are surprised by getting to the top by means of a lot of work. The birthday boy or girl this Wednesday (15/8), Jennifer Lawrence, is part of the group.

Completing a 28-year-old Jennifer has managed to impress many of the critics of the film to be nominated for awards, and to show you all of the success went to his head. Now, the actress is well-known not just for their talent, and in a good mood, but for the show to be a babe, and face a variety of obstacles.

Here’s the seven-times Jennifer Lawrence proved to be the strength of the left:

It is a few new on to be nominated four Oscars

In 2011, Jennifer Lawrence received his first nomination for the academy award for the film Winter”s Headin which he acted as a hero. At the time, she was only 21 years old. From 2013 to 2016, also has been nominated three times, twice for best actress and one for supporting actress. In total, she was the youngest to receive four nominations for this award.

However, she only won the award because of the four directions. In 2013, She won the award for Best Actress for the role of Tiffany in the long On the bright Side of Life.

She played a leading role in a saga of action films, which earned $ 3 billion

Try to think of how many times you have seen action movies with a woman in the lead role. Tough one, right? Not for Jennifer Lawrence, who starred in four long-running genre, the saga of The Hunger Games, based on the trilogy of books by american writer Suzanne Collins. In some works, She played Katniss Everdeen.

His performance has earned him nominations as Best Actress in Action Movie for each movie in the saga, and in the Critic”s Choice Awards – an award ceremony held by the largest organization of critics in the United States and Canada. The actress won the award for the first film The Hunger Games.

She dropped out of school at age 14 to follow his dream of becoming an actress

When I was in high school, She said that I had a lot of difficulty in school and was less intelligent than the other children, she told in an interview to the CBS. With the dream of becoming an actress and convinced her parents to take her to New York city when she was 14 years old, where he was approached by a modeling agency, and received a few scripts for you to read. She then decided to leave school and devote himself entirely to the career of an actress.

With determination, she landed a role on the comedy show The Bill Engvall Showin 2007, he convinced his parents to move to Hollywood.

Won the the the the trauma from the nude photos leaked in 2014, and has acted in a movie that required nudity

In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence has been hacked and he had several naked pictures leaked on the internet. The actress commented in an interview about the incident: “It’s scary, it seems like the whole world is judging you.” But the actress did not let the trauma and to stop the advance up the career ladder and, this year, she played a leading role in the long The Red Sparrow. The movie had the track record of a spy for the Russian, and it required some nudity.

She was told later that when he read the script, “you realize the difference between what is consensual or not.” During the filming, she revealed, “Something has been taken away from me, I took it back, and I’m using it in my art.”

Took a strong stand against the payment of their lack of access to Hollywood

In the same year that Jennifer Lawrence has been hacked, with the company producing the film, Sony has also had some of the documents and the e-mails leaked. One of them was showing the difference in pay between Jennifer and her colleagues in the movie American Hustle. The actress wrote a long statement, we see the situation.

She said that while her male colleagues were able to ask for raises, and a higher salary, She was worried that “in the opinion of a pirralha”. “I’m tired of looking for a way to ‘smooth’ for the show, in my opinion, and still be adorable.” More recently, She said, don’t be afraid and know your worth.

It is a policy of

Among the rumors of who was going to take a gap year, Jennifer Lawrence is known for having a participation in politics and quite active. The actress is part of the NGO to Represent the US in order to fight against the corruption of american politics. She has given guest lectures at the university and works in the area of engaging youth in the political process of non-governmental organization.

Commented on against the producer, Harvey Weinstein

Jennifer Lawrance has worked with Harvey Weinstein and he claimed not to have been sexually abused by the producer, which has been used by the advocates Of the declaration of innocence. The actress was left furious by the use of his speech out of context.

In the interview, she said that she wanted to kill him when he found out about his actions against other women. “As long as I’m not the victim, the staff of Harvey Weinstein, I have the support of all the women who survived his terrible, terrible abuse, and I applaud for the use of all necessary means to bring you to justice.”

