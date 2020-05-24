The signs, which can make quite a mess of love and out of happiness

Some of the signs of the zodiac, it may not be the easiest partners to work with. This is why they end up hard to love, and to forsake the happiness that might be experienced as a couple.

Check it out:

The twins

At times, the gemini has a difficult to give your attention to your partner, which continues to be all the time focused on a lot of things. His ever-changing decisions, it also can be a very difficult thing to bring into the lives of the two, since the other one will have to constantly adapt to the new form that comes out.

The lion

The program can be a lot of conflicts due to their need for prominence and control. Unfortunately, he will have expectations that are not always easy to achieve, and you can forget about that in relationships, there should be no one leader, but two people who are willing to build a relationship, make and it is good for both of you.

The sign of capricorn

Even though I am able to build relationships that will last your entire life, the capricorn man may find it difficult to understand each other and put the interests of their own leading the way. Very stubborn, this sign will go back to what you want, and you can leave the relationship easily in the background.

Archer

The sagittarian has a lot of difficulties in the balance of nature is independent and flighty for the well-being of the people who are on your side. It can reach out to people who really are independent, or that they are willing to understand your freedom, but you still can if you feel depressed and hesitate to take up the appointment.