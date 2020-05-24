The Site shows the possibility of Katy Perry’s ‘ residency in Las Vegas in 2021

After Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, and a host of other big names in the music industry, the Las Vegas, you can expect to soon be in a booster in the attractions set.

According to the website is Vital in Vegas, Katy Perry may be the next female singer to set up a resident show in Las Vegas.

According to the data obtained from the web site, I will be a part of the team of artists at Resorts World, the new hotel will be opened in Las Vegas in 2021.

This is not the first time that Katy Perry is listed to a residence on the Las Vegas strip. By 2019, the newspaper reported the Las Vegas Review Journal said she spent about an hour “visiting” at the Colosseum, the theatre of the hotel at Caesars Palace.