The star of Friends, Jennifer Aniston, is seen at a restaurant with an ex

Jennifer Aniston is in the headlines once again for a possible encounter with one of the former, and this time it’s not Brad Pitt.
The star’s Friends and John Mayer were spotted leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel after they were caught by the eye-witnesses, and on the planet.
According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight that the singer was waiting for her on the outside by his car, at around 22h50 on the 6th of February, before switching back to the inside. While Aniston stepped out a few moments later and got into her land Rover, “the two together in the same direction. However, it is not clear as to where they were. The ex-couple to date in 2008-2009, after they get to know each other in a celebration of the academy awards. Photos of Friends are friends in real life??? It really comes to the fore
It is worth noting that in the past few weeks, the actress has been the subject of rumors of a possible resumption of a relationship with Brad Pitt, with whom she was married from 2000 to 2005. Pitt also is a single from 2016, when he divorced her for Angelina Jolie. They also did not comment on the matter. Of all the seasons of Friends are on it through Netflix, and it is also the channel’s Studio.
