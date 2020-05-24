Watch the performances of Katy Perry, on “Good Morning America”

Katy Perry he appeared in the “Good Morning America”this Friday (the 22nd), in the series “The Summer Concert”the presentation of her new single “Daisies”and the music “Never Really Over”. Pregnant with her first daughter, she is 35 years old and spoke about his plans for his own album which will be released in August, and he said that when the baby arrived, she plans to go on the “other side of the quarantine.”

“I would like for this to be a disk on which I had been working on for two years and it is a gift to the public”as well, ” says a member of the jury of the The “American Idol”. “I don’t think that we’ll all be dancing in the street at any time when it is safe “he said.

The new album from the singer, will be released on the 14th of August. It will be their sixth full-length studio album, and Perry he said that fans can expect it to be “filled with songs of power, resilience, and joy.”. In addition to this, she wants to spread the message of “you find a light at the end of the tunnel”.

In the programme, and Perry described it “Daisies” as it’s a song about a “chase your dreams, and don’t care about what anyone thinks about it or if they are too big”. That being said, she also talked about how his music has taken on a new meaning in his life, because of our current situation. “Perhaps this is the time to think about it, but when you have the freedom to live our own lives, we will live our best lives, and achieve some of those dreams.”.

Depression

Over the past two years, when he was writing the song, Perry he admitted that he was “clinically depressed,” and you couldn’t even imagine to live, to be quite honest.”

“Right now, I feel that I have already done the work, and it’s still doing it emotionally, spiritually, physically, and mentally,” she said to Perry. “Now, I got to the light at the end of the tunnel, which means that I’m going to live, and not only that, I’m going to bring a life into the world. And then it ends in a positive place”.

