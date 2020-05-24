With a black costume, Henry Cavill returns as Superman in the trailer, awesome

It is not yet clear what will happen to the character in the film, but many fans want the return of Henry Cavill in the role.
One of those fans is Billy Crammer, YouTuber living by making custom trailers.
Recommended content:
Justice league of america: Snyder’s Cut will include the detail of the epic story of Superman
Now, the Crammer has shared a trailer for the fan-in for Man of Steel 2, Cavill showing up with long hair, a beard, and the costume of black and Blue. You can take a look at the exciting video that is in no way official, it is, of course, more on this below, at the end of the story. Up to now, there are, of course, if Henry Cavill will play Superman again in the film. The new film from the group of the DC that is in the hands of the star of the Fast and the Furious
Warner Bros. you currently have no concrete plans for a new movie hero in the DC, but it has been speculated that the studio will take a meeting with director J. J. Abrams (Star Wars: clone Wars, Star Trek) to discuss the ideas around a new project. If Abrams is confirmed as the director, it will be up to him to choose for the residence of Cavill, or the signing of a new player. Henry Cavill is now the star of the Witcher series, the success of the Series.
See also:
Now, the Crammer has shared a trailer for the fan-in for Man of Steel 2, Cavill showing up with long hair, a beard, and the costume of black and Blue.
You can take a look at the exciting video that is in no way official, it is, of course, more on this below, at the end of the story.
Up to now, there are, of course, if Henry Cavill will play Superman again in the film.
The new film from the group of the DC that is in the hands of the star of the Fast and the Furious
Warner Bros. you currently have no concrete plans for a new movie hero in the DC, but it has been speculated that the studio will take a meeting with director J. J. Abrams (Star Wars: clone Wars, Star Trek) to discuss the ideas around a new project. If Abrams is confirmed as the director, it will be up to him to choose for the residence of Cavill, or the signing of a new player. Henry Cavill is now the star of the Witcher series, the success of the Series.
Warner Bros. you currently have no concrete plans for a new movie hero in the DC, but it has been speculated that the studio will take a meeting with director J. J. Abrams (Star Wars: clone Wars, Star Trek) to discuss the ideas around a new project.
If Abrams is confirmed as the director, it will be up to him to choose for the residence of Cavill, or the signing of a new player.
Henry Cavill is now the star of the Witcher series, the success of the Series.