With a black costume, Henry Cavill returns as Superman in the trailer, awesome

Now, the Crammer has shared a trailer for the fan-in for Man of Steel 2, Cavill showing up with long hair, a beard, and the costume of black and Blue.

You can take a look at the exciting video that is in no way official, it is, of course, more on this below, at the end of the story.

Up to now, there are, of course, if Henry Cavill will play Superman again in the film.

See also: