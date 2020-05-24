you know the movie this Saturday

This Saturday (the 23rd), from 0h40 to The globe it displays the movie The school of Technology in the Super Movie. This is a production in action, ” starring Jessica Alba and Samuel L. Jackson.

Technical data sheet

“/> The film School of Technology (outreach)

The school of Technology

The Title Of The Original: Barely Lethal

Country of Origin: The american

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Kyle Newman

The cast: Jessica Alba, Dove Cameron, Rachael Harris; Samuel L Jackson; Hailee Steinfeld, Sophie Turner,

Class: The action

The plot: This is a young man’s a killer, she decides to start over again, and if you sign up for a small one-room school. Your old boss is suspicious and decides to investigate the case.

Continues after the advertisement It was not possible to load the ad

Know of any other movies that will be on display throughout the weekend at the Globe STUDIOS, and Record TV.