you know the movie this Saturday

This Saturday (the 23rd), from 0h40 to The globe it displays the movie The school of Technology in the Super Movie. This is a production in action, ” starring Jessica Alba and Samuel L. Jackson.
Technical data sheet
The school of Technology
The Title Of The Original: Barely Lethal
Country of Origin: The american
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Kyle Newman
The cast: Jessica Alba, Dove Cameron, Rachael Harris; Samuel L Jackson; Hailee Steinfeld, Sophie Turner,
Class: The action
The plot: This is a young man’s a killer, she decides to start over again, and if you sign up for a small one-room school. Your old boss is suspicious and decides to investigate the case.
