5 clips of Taylor Swift

One of the most popular artists in the world Taylor Swift it is a synonym with talent and success. The singer, songwriter and actress is in the spotlight since 2006, when they released their first album. This even has sold nearly five million copies in the United States, it has had five singles in the top 10 of the stop in the country and the Top 40 of the billboard Hot 100 on the Billboard charts. Full of personality, Taylor’s not afraid to be daring. The songs are well-known for having narratives about their personal life and run-ins with other artists, and the former writer has the underlying story of the artist’s work.

But, to remind you a little bit how the whole thing started in the career of Taylor Swift, we classify five of the clips that every fan of the singer, you need to know.

1 – Tim McGraw

Launched in 2006, this is the first music video from Taylor Swift. The video brings out the romantic and tender to the singer.

2 – Teardrops On My Guitar

Released in 2007, it shows the story of a love that is not reciprocated. In the clip, he received a nomination for the award for breakthrough Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008.

3 – Picture To Burn

The clip brings a whole new side of Taylor’s most daring and Pop out. Launched in 2008, shows the singer is fantasizing about revenge to your ex boyfriend, to find him with the other. People who have never, you know, love?

4 – A Love Story

One of the clips of the more well-known than Taylor Swift, it shows a version of the classic Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare, but with a happy ending, with the boy of your dreams.

5 – We Belong With Me

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, the music video won in the category Best Video by a Female. While Taylor was speaking about winning, rapper Kanye West interrupted, storming the stage and declaring she didn’t deserve to have a win in the category. This event has become one of the most controversial in the world of music.

There are so many of video clips are wonderful it’s hard to choose only five of them. You can think of any other video that could have been left off of our list.

