5 tips to cut your fringe at home

If you want to change up your look, and you want to do it in the comfort of your own home, you have to pay for it we present you 5 tips for cutting your bangs at home, and look gorgeous.

To cut the bangs to the success, it is important to have a pair of scissors, a comb, and patience, and security.

Now, check out these 5 tips for getting a fringe is perfect.

Sit in front of a mirror with good lighting and tools to be used.

You can use a hair dry or wet as you want. But, if you make it to wet hair, keep in mind that it will shrink. Therefore, in this case, you should cut it a little bit less. The best thing about it is that it is wet.

Divide the number of the strip you want to cut along the sides and in front of you. The rest of the hair, tie it in a pony tail to avoid any discomfort.

Comb the portion that you have selected for the front-end.

Select an edge, hold it and tilt it to the opposite side, then cut it in a straight line. Repeat the same process with the rest of it. This will make it shorter in the middle longer on the sides. It is better that you do it bit by bit, so that you find the right size, it does not matter that you have to cut it several times. And that’s it, you’ve got your bangs!

Source: La Nueva Mujer