And Fall of Tsar placed the photo, and fs compare with: “Justin Bieber’s brazilian”

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
12


“Justin Bieber came on the fs the social network of the singer

PHOTO: Reproduction/Instagram

The and Fall of Tsar, which is part of a double-Breno & Caio Cesar posted a photo on her Instagram on Friday night (the 28th), and it turned out to be, compared to the ningum less than pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Cap, cabelosloiros, and with a mustache, and he has been compared by netizens to a canadian singer. I thought that I was the one @http://”, he wrote in a sense.

“Justin Bieber brazil”, he commented to the singer, who’s ex-brother-in-law and Even Santana (the company of trying to ask this girl to date, your irmo, and as a partner of the stage, and had to Write to Tsar).

For a comment on the page you must be logged in. This space is intended to promote a debate on the subject matter in the field. Comments with a tone which is offensive, prejudiced, and that that breach the ethics and morals that may be under-reported, leading even to the loss of the account. Please read the terms of use and to participate in a responsible way.

All comments are the sole responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the opinions of this website.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here