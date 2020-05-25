Angelina Jolie doesn’t think to go back to Brad Pitt or have a new boyfriend, ” says the web site

Actress Angelina Jolie is focused on a career and don’t think about dating (this one’s easy.)

The Folhapress

San francisco – THE american actress Angelina Jolie, 44, did not think of dating again. At least for the time being. According to the site Hollywood Life, she wants to make a breakthrough in his career and a new romance is thrown out.

Sources close to the site to claim that she is not happy with the direction his life has taken. The fact is, from 2016, the same year that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie came to an end, we haven’t been linked with anyone this is an option for her.

Already, Brad Pitt, and he had a name linked to many, many women, including Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron.

Furthermore, according to the foreign media, we must return to her ex-husband, with whom she has six children, and it is disposed of. It is really a happy a single.