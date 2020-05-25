Angelina Jolie is facing two major battles in the new trailer for “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil”

One of the villains, more well-known by the general public appears to be more powerful than ever before this past Monday. Disney today released a new trailer for “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil.” In the following, the famous character played by Angelina Jolie, will have to face two major battles in the past. One of them is the queen, Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), and the other is the god-daughter Aurora (Elle Fanning). The film has a premiere scheduled for October 17 of this year.

Directed by Joachim Ronning, it is clear that in the second movie, the villain from the classic “Sleeping beauty” ends, as well as the atmosphere of peace, to the end of the first, which was launched in the year 2014. In the trailer, and in just a little over two minutes, it is possible to see that the Future is seen as a threat to the kingdom of the Moors by queen Ingrith. The two engage in a war, and it fills in the backdrop of a long and special effects.

The story also promises to focus on the struggle of the main character’s god-daughter. Traumatized by her sad past, and Future are not seen with good eyes, the early marriage of Aurora with prince Philip (Harris, Dickinson). The young man takes the decision and in the pictures, it says not to get to know more of the father.

By the end of the trailer, it is also marked by strong feelings and emotions. In the midst of the battle, Maleficent is injured, and falls into the sea. Then, it is attacked by a creature that, surprisingly, is their a similar one, something that could not be seen in the first fillme. The character will have to decide whether to embrace her people, or whether he continues to live order to protect the Moors.

The schedule of the news of Disney don’t stop there. On Sunday, the company have released the first trailer for the second version of “Mulan” and on the 18th the debut of the highly anticipated live-action movie of “The Lion King”.

Check out the trailer for Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil