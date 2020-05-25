Angelina Jolie talks about surgery to prevent breast cancer – Who

+



Angelina Jolie (Photo by Mathieu César for Guerlain/Handout)

Angelina Jolie44-year-old poured out his heart about his relationship with cancer. On the day of Future he did a lumpectomy, in addition to after you have removed the tubes and ovaries in such as a way to prevent them. She revealed that she had 87% chance of having breast cancer and who have lost their mother, grandmother, and aunt to the disease.

“I just feel that I have made choices to improve my odds of being here to see my kids grow up, and to get to know my grandchildren. It is my hope to give you as much years to their lives, and to be here for them,” she wrote in the journal The TEAM. Angelina is the mother of MaddoxOf 18 , People15 , a, ZaharaIn , 14, ShilohAnd 13, and the twins Hotel and Knox, 11, Brad Pitt. The two announced their separation at the end of 2016.

The mother of the actress, Marcheline Bertrandhas died at the age of 56 in 2007 after a long battle with breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. “She’s met some of her grandchildren, and was often too sick to play with them. Right now it’s hard for me to consider anything else in this life, when I think of how they will benefit from your time, your love and care. My mother fought the disease for a decade, and has reached the age of 50. My grandmother died at the age of 40 years. I hope that my choices will allow me to live a little bit longer.”

Angelina also revealed that the use of adhesives, with the hormones and does tests on a regular basis. “I can see the changes in my body, but I don’t care. I’m alive and now I’m dealing with all the issues they’ve inherited. I feel more connected to women right now.”

The actress talked about the scars from her surgery, and that it is a question often asked of it. “I think that our brand recall in the us to overcome it. They are all part of what makes us unique.”

Angelina Jolie with children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox (Photo: Getty Images)

