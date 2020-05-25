Angelina Jolie want to get rid of the nickname in a later Interview, the birth certificates of adopted children

Even though they were one of the couples, the most widely recognized and cherished by the general public, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and they announced the divorce to come on stream in 2016, and since then, the court battle has been anything but easy. Now, in the international press in advance that she intended to retire for the last name of the Brad Pitt’s of the birth certificates of the adopted children – Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.

The intention has arisen in the wake of the problems between the actor and the Maddox, the eldest son of actor is still adopted when she was married to Billy Bob Thornton. Maddox, the now 18-year-old, you will never be seen as the father of the actor of the Seven: The Seven Deadly Sins.

A short time later to join Brad Pitt, the actress adopted Pax, and Zahara, 16 and 14, respectively. The ratio of the last children to be adopted, and that Brad Pitt has, however, been affected by the process of a divorce.

Even though Zahara to be the only one to maintain a good relationship with his foster father, a source told the newspaper, the Star News, a young woman who “will do anything to see her mother happy. The main characters of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith have three biological children: Shiloh, from the age of 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11-year-old.