Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t see the time to get to know his grandson

Arnold Schwarzenegger confessed that he is very much looking forward to with the upcoming arrival of her first grandchild. The actor 72-year-old is going to become a grandfather for the first time, when her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger gives birth to her first child with Chris Pratt.

Come to find out what are all the cars in the ultra-wealthy of the world famous

He said in an online chat with Jimmy Fallon and can’t wait to spend time with his grandchild.

He said during an appearance on the Tonight Show: “do you Believe that? I mean, it’s a piece of news is really exciting that She is pregnant and have a baby, but I don’t know if you are going to be born. At some point during the summer. Of course, I want to play, be it a he or a she, and I have a bit of fun,” he said.

The news of the pregnancy surfaced in April, when People magazine reported that Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger was preparing to welcome their first child together.

The baby is the first born Daughter, 30-year-old, and according to Pratt, which is already a share your seven-year-old Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

At the beginning of this year, the icon is Set in the Future, he admitted that he was excited at the prospect of becoming a grandfather when the time was right.

“I didn’t force it because I know that it’s going to end up happening,” he said of the program, ExtraTV!.

“It’s up to her and Chris when they want to do it, but I’m looking forward to it, yes,” he justified.

Chris Pratt says he gained a lot of weight in quarantine.

Katherine Schwarzenegger takes its inspiration from the mother’s