As The Winds of Winter, you can fix the arc-of-Daenerys Targaryen

The prophecy of Mirri Maz Duur

However, the fact is that Mirri Maz Duur never said that, But I would never have children. In fact, the Game of Thrones has left out a substantial part of the prophecy from the books of Martin’s, which could suggest that Drogo will return, when his sister has a baby. Having another child was not a matter of if, only when.

“When your belly is on the throttle again and you will give birth to a child is to live. Then shall he return, and not before,” he said Mirri Maz Duur.

Aside from this part of the prophecy may have changed the outcome of the series. It is clear that, at the end of the show, But he was killed by himself, throwing out every possible split on the possibility of her having children, and how it would work on the succession of the Iron Throne.

However, The Winds of Winter is ready to provide you with more of the perspective of his sister, and that means that Martin was finally able to solve the problem of infertility is perceived in the Mother of all Dragons. The prophecy seems to imply that she would conceive and give birth again, at some point in the future. And your son, it may not be for Jon, who, in spite of the stakes for his return, to be safe, it’s still dead in the books.

It is possible that his sister is pregnant again by the end-of-The-Winds-of-Winter-and, although the Crank would have never rose from the dead, his prophesied “the return” suggests that Many will appoint his son in honor of him. No matter what happens, let’s hope that the books will give the answers that the program is ever provided to you.

