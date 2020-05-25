Audio, Jean-pierre asked for help from the aunt during a police operation in rio de janeiro

Hours before he died during an operation in the apartment Complex in the Willow-tree, on the São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, a young man named Peter, the 14-year-old sent a message to her aunt, and the mother with the fear of the confrontation that had happened just a few meters away from the house where he was. The Feed-in FM had no access to the exchange of the messages of John with his aunt; he asks for help, and the woman tries to calm down his nephew. All information of Pedro Antonio Tudela.

“Bob is very calm, for the love of God…. Take a look at it, don’t get out of it. If the police have to call someone, you meet good people,” said the aunt of the little boy in the message.

The Police are going to listen to this week’s cousin and four other kids who were in the house with John, in addition to the doctor, a firefighter who testified on the death of the young man. Researchers now know that the bullet that killed the boy was the calibre of 5.56 ammo, the gun is used by police forces and drug traffickers.

