Bernard Arnault to purchase one-fourth of that stake in the holding company’s French partner, Arnaud Lagardère

Bernard Arnault, the richest man in Europe, has acquired an equity interest in a room, the holding company of Arnaud Lagardère, in which it will be seen as an attempt to support the family of the partner to face the French.

“The families that Arnault and the competition rules and agreed to join forces in the heart of Lagardère Capital & Management (“LCM”), the holding company of Arnaud Lagardère. When you do, you will share in the strategic interest of the long-term development of Lagardère SCA and its companies,” he stated of the two clans, in a press release the joint on Monday (may 25).

In the wake of the capital increase and the acquisition of the shares, Groupe Arnault will hold “is the equivalent of about one-fourth of the capital stock of LCM, which will bring together all of the property of Arjil Commanditée – Arco, General and Managing Partner of Lagardère SCA), and with the participation of 7,26% in Lagardère SCA)”, explains the press release.

The change comes just one week after the competition rules-have been forced to do away with the fund, the activist Amber, the Capital of a failed attempt to replace the supervisory board of Lagardère. The Lagardère group is a media company with investments in key titles such as Paris Match and Le Journal du Dimanche, the latter being the leading Sunday newspaper in France, and it is the main radio station Europe 1, and in conjunction with a large chain of duty-free shops. This should be of interest to the Arnault, the main shareholder of LVMH, which owns the world’s largest luxury-in the world, with the control of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Hennessy brandy and one-fourth of the champagne in the world.

“I received her with pleasure to the proposal of Arnaud Lagardère to join forces. My friendship with Jean-Luc Lagardère (the father of Arnaud”) has joined the our family, and I have the utmost respect for the group, which has built up. I am very pleased that we are now, in addition to Arnaud Lagardère, the controlling shareholder of the long-term development of the company that bears his name,” said Arnault.

The partnership agreement is subject to approval from the French authority for the financial markets (Autorité des Marchés Annual).

“I’m happy with and proud of this partnership with Groupe Arnault, which has long shared the values of the entrepreneurial spirit of the family. The outstanding achievements of Groupe Arnault, in France and in the world, and its success in the field of distribution and investment in the creative and cultural industries, in line with the foundations of, and are the basis for a working relationship in a lasting and productive relationship,” he added, competition rules.

