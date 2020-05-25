Bernard Arnault to purchase one-fourth of the shares of the holding company, the French Arnaud Lagardère

Bernard Arnault, the richest man in Europe, has purchased one-quarter of the shares in the holding company of Arnaud Lagardère. An act interpreted as an attempt to support the family of the partner to face the French.

Bernard Arnault, the richest man in Europe – LVMH

“The families of Arnault, and Lagardère have agreed to join forces in the Lagardère Capital & Management (“LCM”), the holding company of Arnaud Lagardère. In this way, both of you will share in the strategic interest of the long-term development of Lagardère SCA and its companies,” stated Arnault and Lagardère said in a statement on Monday (the 25th).

After the capital increase and the purchase of the shares, the Group Arnault will be equal to approximately one-fourth of the capital stock of LCM, which will bring together all of the property of Arjil Commanditée – Arco, General and Managing Partner of Lagardère SCA), and with the participation of 7,26% at Lagardère SCA,” said the statement.

The move comes just a week after the competition rules and was forced to fend off the attempt by the fund’s activist, She Capital to replace its supervisory board. The Lagardère group is a multimedia company with investments in the securities as to Paris Match and Le Journal du Dimanchethe latter being the leading Sunday newspaper in France, and it is the main radio station, Europe 1, and with a large chain of duty-free shops. This should be of interest to the Arnault, the main shareholder of LVMH, the largest group of luxury in the world, with control of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, cognac Hennessy, etc, etc.

“I received her with pleasure to the proposal of Arnaud Lagardère to join forces. My friendship with Jean-Luc Lagardère (the father of Armand) joined our family, and I have the utmost respect for the group, which he built. I am very pleased that we are now, in addition to Arnaud Lagardère, is a long-term shareholder of the company that bears his name,” said Arnault.

The partnership agreement is subject to approval from the French authority of financial markets (Autorité des Marchés Annual).

“I’m happy and proud of this association with the Group Arnault, as we have shared for a long time, the values of the entrepreneurial spirit of the family. The achievements of the exceptional Group Arnault, in France and in the world, and its success in the field of distribution and investments in the creative and cultural industries are in line with the fundamentals of, and that is the mark of a working, long lasting and productive relationship,” said Lagardère.