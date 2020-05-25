BFFs, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift, if you say – “She’s my girl” – 09/01/2020

Selena Gomez gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal in the lead up to the release of his new album, Rare, and tomorrow’s. The singer was a special guest performer to enhance the subject matter, though: her best friend, Taylor Swift.

“I knew from the moment I met her that she would always be there for me…. In the course of a lifetime, created with the ability to forgive those who have wounded me, but I think that you’ll never be able to forgive someone who has hurt her,” said Taylor.

Selena has confirmed that the connection of the two has been instant. “We-we hit it off right away, and that she’s my girl. The two of us we went through some of the m****s at the same time. It has taught me a lot about how I should be treated, even when we were very young,” he said.

“She was with me in ways that I never would have imagined they would be. I got on a plane, because I was not well, and I was going through a hard time, I focused on the things that have happened in my family,” he commented as of yet.

“It has been proven year in, year out, in every moment of my life, and it is one of my very best friends in the whole world. We don’t agree on everything, but we always respect,” he said.