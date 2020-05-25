Billboard estimates that the book-of-Taylor-Swift-has doubled in value after the purchase of the label by Scooter Braun.

In the book Taylor Swift for the first six albums in his career, released by the record label, Big Machine, and today it is worth about US$400 to 500 million, according to the Billboard charts. This amount has almost doubled since Scooter Braun has bought the label while leaving the female singer begins.

At the time of purchase, he paid an amount of US$ 300 million to get the rights to all of the artists on the label – not just Taylor’s. At the time, the singer was upset that you do not have offered a proposal of her own to buy for. However, nowadays, this is less feasible given that there has been a recovery, and his book is more than worth the investment Braun. So it came to pass after the changing at Universal Music, responsible for the label.

At that time, Taylor took out in an open letter. “This is in the wrong. None of these men took part in the composition of the songs. They haven’t done anything to build the relationship that I have with my fans. So here’s what I’m asking for your help, let go of it.

On the other hand, Scott wants to talk, to name a few. “What I’m saying is that people need to communicate with each other and, when the people will be able to speak to you, I think that will solve things,” he said in an interview. “And I think a lot of it is miscommunication, because I do believe that people are basically good. I think that there are too many real problems in the world, and I think that the issues that are being raised can be discussed behind closed doors and handled with great ease, and it’s something that I’ve wanted to do for the next six months,” he said.