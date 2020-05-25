BLACKPINK, talks about the partnership with Lady Gaga, it’s “Sour Candy”

One of the songs stored in the album, brand new Lady Gaga it’s “Sour Candy” – a collaboration with the group of K-Pop BLACKPINK. Two of the members of the girlgroup, Smooth, and, Jisoo, talked a little bit about your work in a live-in with her fans. Lisoo said that listening to the music and catch on to the dance floor. Already, Jisoo, I showed you how you react whenever you hear the track:
Lisa and Jisoo said they like Sour Candy 😌 the Incoming BOP 🔥
LS: I like it, I like it.
JS: well, I like it too!
LS: I really like it!
JS: well, I like it too. I really like it too.
LS: Like when I picked it… I don’t know! I’ll do it up to here. When I hear it…
JS: well, When I hear it I’m like… pic.twitter.com/ZGXc5vILa3
According to the company’s BLACKPINK, YG Entertainment, the collaboration with Lady Gaga: it happened “naturally” because they listened to the music, to each other. The bottom line is that the BLACKPINK signed a contract in 2018, with the Interscope Records, the same record company from Her, which certainly made it easier to bridge.
The “winner” of the BLACKPINK
After the massive hit of “Kill This Love”,” the girlgroup prepares new singles and an album for the year 2020. The return of the quartet, has been postponed because of the pandemic of the coronaviruses, but the BLACKPINK will begin its release schedule in the month of June. The album is expected to take place in September.
The YG Entertainment released a statement this month addressing the issue. “After all the long hours of work, we finished recording more than 10 tracks on the new BLACKPINK, which will become the first official album of the BLACKPINK. (…) The group is in the moment, almost done with the preparations for the recording of the video clip, and the test routine”for , says the text.
Lady Gaga has no other equity investments in the “Chromatica”
In addition to the BLACKPINK, the new album from Lady Gaga will also be the involvement of Elton John and Ariana Grande. A duet with Ariana released this week: “Rain On Me”, which debuted straight at the top of the stop on the global Spotify. The music is the centerpiece for the launch of the “Chromatica”, which takes place next Friday (29/5).