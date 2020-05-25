BLITZ Asked Lady Gaga what she thinks about the Was Eilish. Lady Gaga has responded to

Lady Gaga in an interview with radio host Zane Lowe, in the Apple of Music, where he talked about Was Eilish and the success that she has made in the past year.

By the author of ‘Poker Face’ has taken a fan of the Others, as well as all of the young artists. “I’m here for you,” he said. “I don’t want to compete with anyone. I want all of you to win”.

“I remember at one awards ceremony, at which she has won a number of them. And I said, ” someone send you flowers.’ I wrote him a note, and that, to me, is a healing process, because it hurt me not to have received any of them. But I don’t have a problem with that, because I’m going to send someone else,” he said.

Gaga also spoke about the Ariana Grande and a collaboration between both of them, ‘Rain On Me’, which will be a part of his new album “Chromatica”.

“I don’t think that it had been assumed that he would come into the studio, and I would ask you to sing and you go,” he said. “At the time, and when I asked him what he wanted, how he wanted to get things done.”

“I remember saying to him, ‘forget everything that you worry about when you sing it, and sing along to. And as long as you do it, I’m going to dance in front of you’. And she was scared. But that’s what I did, and it was, and he began to do many different things with your voice.”

“We, as humans, we create things that make us comfortable,” he said. “We are doing the things that make us feel safe and secure. I always put the challenges to the artists to work with them. It was amazing to see it.”