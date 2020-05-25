Brad Pitt wants to do a big birthday party for all the children, 08/05/2020

Brad Pitt wants to make a big party with all the children to celebrate the birthday of daughter Shiloh, who will do it 14 years ago on November 27, according to the website, “Us Weekly”.

“Shiloh, you will have a mark separate from the home of his mother, but Brad would have been happy to take all the kids to the party. The mall is planning to organize many of the fun things in your building, such as outdoor games and other surprises,” said a source close to the couple.

Jane and Bill Pitt, a grandmother of Shiloh, has already sent in their gifts, and their brothers, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, And Zahara, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne,11 of them are preparing a special cake for her, ” says the source.

Pitt and Jolie started dating in 2005, and married nine years later. The divorce of the spouses that occurred at the end of 2016.