Brazil records a total of 653 new deaths from coronavirus; see also the balance sheet for Sunday,

The Ministry of Health announced on the evening of this Sunday (the 24th), and the numbers are up-to-date multi-covid-a 19-a disease caused by a new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2), and in the country. Brazil occupies the second place among the countries with the greatest number of cases have been confirmed, just behind that of the United States of america.

According to the Ministry of Health, have been confirmed in a total of 653 new deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths caused by covid-19 arrives in the 22.666 deaths, an increase of 3% compared to the one on Saturday, when Brazil was 22.013-victims. For the record, the journal of the deaths occurred on Thursday (the 21st), when it has been confirmed 1.188 death.

The country has also 15.813 new cases of the disease were diagnosed, bringing the number of patients to be 363.211. In the previous survey, on Saturday the 23rd), it was 347.398 of people infected with the coronavirus – an increase of 4.5%.



See also:

The city of São Paulo, with 49% of the social on the Friday

The platform proposes the delivery of a solidarity of interest-bearing during the quarantine



In the state of São Paulo, following the increased number of cases and deaths per covid-19 – are 82.161 are diagnosed, and 6.163 the dead. In the next page shows the states of Rio de Janeiro, brazil, the Amazon river and in the area.