But, the former Friends, Jennifer Aniston shows off middle finger on Instagram; here’s why

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress is said to have agoraphobia. In the beginning, Jennifer Aniston was able to control the fear, without having to be exposed to.

“I’m a agorafóbica. It’s sort of like a dream, not a dream, and now we’re in a nightmare,” the actress said in an interview.

In the same interview, famous Friends, ” that is the more difficult it is to watch the news.

“Personally it has been a very challenging one. The most challenging thing for me has been watching the news and trying to manage everything that’s been going on out there. I give a look in the morning and the other at the end of the day, and that’s because they are repeating the same thing you described on the show.

Friends has 10 seasons, and all of them are available on Netflix in Brazil.

See also: