Came out more of a trailer for The New Mutants movie, with Maisie Williams

After a lot of waiting and some back and forth with respect to the opening, a trailer and never-before-seen The New Mutantsspin-off of the The X-Men.it was released on Monday (6th)!

In the long, five young men, the mutants are trying to escape from a secret facility in which you are supposed to be learning about their own powers and abilities. In the long account Maisie Williams as the Lupina, an orphaned scot who can transform into a wolf, and the Charlie Heatonthe Producers of the Stranger Thingslike a Missile that can catch on fire and fly like a jet, supersonic aircraft.

And you also have brazilians in the squad! Henry On The Backthat was in the Teen Wolf and 13 Reasons Why, will Stain the sun, the son of an american millionaire, a west united states of america, you can transform the light energy from the sun into power. It already Alice Braga it will be a Dra. Cecilia Reyes, a doctor from puerto rico who is able to generate a protective field around the body.

The New Mutants she is set to make his debut on the 2nd of August last year, but it has been delayed, and should now arrive in cinemas on the 6th of April, in the year 2020.

What do you think of the trailer?



