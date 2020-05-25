Cara Delevingne, Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, ... The techniques of the stars to get away from the paparazzi

© Instagram / Cara Delevingne

On paper, the life of the star that is on a level playing field. Who has never dreamed of weighing the most on the Hollywood walking on the red carpet of the evening socials, driving in the car, more beautiful, and live in a huge cabin with a walk-in wardrobe, impressive? Mentiríamos by saying that the idea is not that appealing. But let’s not forget the other side of the coin, the lack of privacy. The smallest gestures are the celebs that are seen while on the planet are on the lookout for the smallest cup. A tricky situation to handle. To be sure, our friends, and the people are ingenious, and they have found tips to avoid being photographed when you don’t want to do. Get up to speed on what!

Kim Kardashian has more than one trick up its sleeve. As the star of a reality tv show and you want to spend a quiet holiday in the family, he hired a doppelganger who looks exactly like her to fool the paparazzi. That’s what she did in rio in 2016, during a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.

When Justin Bieber wants to keep a low profile, he cloaks! It’s no surprise to see the singer walking down the street with a mustache, fake sunglasses, or even multiple screens. The companion Hailey Baldwin has been seen with a gas mask, a mask of gold, mask of the movie V for Vendetta, and not forgetting a cap from ski Republic. It’s not the only one ! Rupert Grint wore a mask of a duck so that you don’t recognize.

Cara Delevingnethat left Ashley Benson, back to the sister of the actress,, uses the clothing to the anti-paparazzi. In other words, some of their clothes are made with a reflective fabric, which ruins all the pictures taken by the photographers. The same trick is used by Paris Hilton.

Jaden Smith is known for doing what you want when you want it! And to hide from the paparazzi, the young woman straight dress without a moment’s hesitation, a fantasy super-hero. In the proof, the son of Will Smith disguised himself as Iron Man while on a trip to New York city with his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and some of her friends.

When Taylor Swift doesn’t want to be immortalized by the paparazzi, she walks to the back. Yes, you read that right. The singer shows us all the way back to the photo and it spoils the photos. But that’s not the end of it. The artist “Look what you made me do it” also, if you hide in the pack when she wants to change in private. For information or intoxication? Difficult to to to know. In any case, it was She who sold it to the wick in an interview with British Vogue in the year 2018.

Brad Pitt, who is an inseparable part of the Alia Shawkat, even while in confinement, she found the trick-perfect for the paparazzi to leave him alone. The actor just wears the same clothes for several days in a row. For the purpose of ? Make sure that the photos taken by the photographers lose their value. And for good reason, the magazines, the celebrities don’t usually like a lot of celebrities who always dress the same way. A strategic, very smart and also can be used with Daniel Radcliffe, Richard Madden, or Katy Perry.

