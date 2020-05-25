Cardi B é processada by agressão against guardian; rapper was gravid – 21/02/2020

Cardi B must face a um processo de agressão moved by uma segurança guarda feminina.

In accordance com documents obtidos hair TMZ, Emani Ellis came com o processo hoje no Superior Court oj Los Angeles County and alleges ter been beaten na cabeça, rosto e corpo.

Ela diz que ainda that rapper cuspiu nela and disparou palavrões and insults raciais.

To agressão teria happened em um hospital e testemunhas eye disseram ao TMZ that Cardi B tinha acbado de sair de uma medical consultation when to segurança tentou are approximate dela to encumber um video ou shooting pictures.

Na ocasião, Cardi teria are challenged to produce or conteúdo because not wanted to be taxed, not the hospital. To rapper I was gravid of Kulture, not 4th month of gestação.

Ainda of agreed com as testemunhas, to Emani Ellis teria per chateada e as duas discutiram, mas não teria happened agressões ous insults, such as als says not process.

O processo de acusação alleges ainda that Cardi “usou seu status de celebridade for [Ellis] be demitida do seu emprego as guarda de segurança”. No entanto, um representative do hospital disse ao TMZ that or physician e o coordenador da institution were os responsáveis by demiti-the pois both sentiram, ela teria violated to privacy gives rapper.