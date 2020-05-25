Cardi B reveals that her next single is caminho

Waiting for new music from Cardi B pode finish em soon. To rapper anunciou that planeja lançar or so much awaited single from his second album muito em breve. During his live no Instagram na última sexta-feira, Cardi disse aos fãs that esperassem to faixa main em short.
“My single is coming up muito, muito em breve, ok pessoal?”, disse ela during to live.
“My single will be coming up quando eu lose weight… never!” ela brincou before acrescentar: “Não, is coming up em breve, eu juro. Vocês vão worship.”
About Cardi B: Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (Nova York, 11 de outubro de 1992), conhecida profissionalmente as Cardi B, é uma rapper, songwriter, atriz e personality of televisão americana. Nascida em Manhattan and raised em The Bronx, Nova York, ela se tornou uma celebridade da internet q that many of suas postagens e videos se tornaram virais do not Vine and Instagram. From 2015 to 2017, ela apareceu as a member of the regular do elenco da série de reality show VH1, Love & Hip Hop: New York, to continue his aspirações musicais, e lançou doismixtapes mixtapes—Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.
