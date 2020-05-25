Casal divorced briga na televisão by conta de rivalidade between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Knows or “Cases of Family”, program, “barraco”, which passa no SBT? Então, us united States there are a few similar. Um example is the “Divorce Court”, a atração that placed um casal divorced face-to-face for discutirem that is certo, no final das contas. Not outcome, eles can I bound it to reconcile.

Em recente episódio, os protagonists eram Don and Andrew. Part da briga, vocês não vão acreditar… Um é fã da Cardi B e outro da Nicki Minaj. Eles discutiram em full TV program about isso!

“Or really causou a separação?”, perguntou a apresentadora, that is not the role of juíza. “Foi a briga de Cardi B and Nicki Minaj”, respondeu um give them. “Vocês estão falando sério?”, retrucou to apresentadora, sem acreditar.

Eles explicaram that a situação já estava ruim before, that não can blame essa briga, mas foi um gatilho.

Attend:

#Yikes! It seems the #NickiMinaj and #CardiB beef went deeper than the #Press! Find out how this rap battle landed these two in #DivorceCourt ready to let #AllThingsGo. pic.twitter.com/kUdULUHThi — Divorce Court (@divorcecourt) February 12, 2020

Ficou curious to see or aconteceu between eles? Or episódio na full is disponível online.