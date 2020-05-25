Congratulations to Octavia Spencer, and 7 movies as a memorable of his career

Octavia Spencer he was born in Montgomery, Ala., and the sixth daughter of seven children. Lover, “the intimate” of the work, from a very young age I knew that one day I would work in the film industry, but I never dreamed that I would be in front of the camera. In 1995, the acclaimed director of Joel Schumacher has changed all that, giving him a small part on the side of the Sandra Bullock in the movie A time to Kill. In 1996, she joined the Bullock’s back at the Making Sandwichesa short film that was released on The Sundance Film Festival in 1997, and has been directed by the Bullock.

Since then,the Spencer he continues to take off as an actress in film and television, working on the side of the top The world. In February 2009, she was lauded by the publication of the The Los Angeles Times ‘ The Envelopefor a short but memorable performance in the drama, Will Smith, Seven pounds.

In 2018, has become the second actress in black history to be nominated three times for an Oscar, this time for her role in the film On the Way to the Waterand the first actress with a black history to be nominated for an Oscar two years in a row.

On Monday Octavia the full article 48 years old and here is the list of 7 films as a memorable of his career.

Stars in Addition to from time to Time (2016)

1961. In the midst of the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union were vying for dominance in the space race at the same time, at the company’s north american deals with in-depth spin-off of the racial, between whites and blacks. This situation is reflected also in NASA, where a group of women in black, is forced to become a part of it. That is where you are, Katherine, Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), great friends, and prove your competence in the day-to-day, they have to deal with the bias set so that it can rise in the ranks of NASA.

A time to Kill (1996)

In Canton, Mississippi, two white espancam and estupram a black girl of ten years old. They are attached to, but when you’re being taken to court to have the amount of his bail was ordered for the father of the girl (Samuel L. Jackson) decides to take matters into his own hands and kills the two in front of several witnesses, in addition to accidentally, to hurt severely with a police officer. It’s stuck fast, but the city becomes a powder keg, and what’s more, the defense has to deal with a judge that won’t allow it at the trial if you mention the reason for which he did the father commit a double homicide, since the trial is for murder and not for statutory rape.

The Hut (2017)

A man is distraught after he loses his daughter, whose body has never been found, but the signs that she had been raped and murdered is found in a cabin up in the mountains. A year after the tragedy, he receives a so-called mysterious, is to return to that place, where he’s going to get a lesson in life.

The Life and Story of Madam C. J. Walker (2020) – Mini-series

The story of Madam C. J. Walker (Octavia Spencer), the social activist and the first woman millionaire in the United States to gain their own fortune by means of a line of hair-care products and cosmetics for black women.

The Shape of Water (by 2018)

The decade of the 60’s. In the midst of great political conflict and social change in the United States during the Cold War, the changing Od (Sally Hawkins), caretaker in a laboratory, an experimental top-secret government develops affection for a creature is fantastic, kept imprisoned and physically abused on the site. To perform a risky, and is passionate about the rescue and she uses the best friend, Giles (Richard Jenkins) and a fellow of the shifts First (Octavia Spencer).

Histórias Cruzadas (2011)

In the early 60’s, in Mississippi, Skeeter is a girl in the society, he returns, determined to become a writer. She gets to interview the black women in the city who have their lives in order to work on the setting up of the children of the elite-the white, of which the Incidentally, it is a part. Aibileen Clark, in the employ of a friend of Skeeter’s, it’s the first one to be interviewed. In spite of the criticism, Skeeter, and Aibileen continue working together and, little by little, they are able to, new members.

The black-and-White (2014)

Smith is a grandfather of their granddaughter, Eloise, after the death of the mother of the child. The problems begin when Rowena (Octavia Spencer), the grandmother of the father of the girl demands for the custody of Eloise, and it starts a feud between the two families.

