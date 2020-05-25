Coty announces the release of Kylie’s Skin in Europe

The Coty has formed a partnership with the retailer and the beauty of the premium-the Douglas company to launch in Europe in the Case of Skin, the skin care line from Kylie Jenner.

First released in may of 2019, in the Case of Skin, will be distributed in total to more than 2,000 web portals in more than 25 countries, the Group is mr. Douglas, in honor of the one year anniversary of the brand.

Kylie’s Skin is going to be launched in Europe – a Case with a Skin

The group, Douglas will be offering a six-product line Has a Skin including a foam, facial wash, facial scrub in walnut lotion, eye cream, toner, milk baunilhado, and a serum with vitamin C. All of the products in the line that Has the Skin and are vegan, non-aggressive for the skin, gluten-free, no parabens, and no sulfates.

The agreement with Coty, which has also assumed control of the Case with Cosmetics – after, Kylie Jenner, has sold the majority of its business is in the beauty of the company, and in November, 2019 at the latest, for the european premiere of Kylie’s Skin as it is the most recent step to expand the global reach of the brand.

“We have started to build up a strong base for the support of our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner,” said Simona Cattaneo, the president of luxury brands from Coty.

“With the launch of the Case with the Skin in Europe, it is the next logical step for acelerarmos integration and the building of the business of beauty, Kylie Jenner, into a global brand with a great power. I am so excited to be celebrating the one year anniversary of the Case with the company, to be launched in Europe by Douglas,” said Kylie Jenner. “Many of the fans have asked me to offer you my products, skin care products, in Europe, and I am very happy that we will now also be able to make one of my favorite products is a part of your daily life.

In the us, Has a Skin that is currently available through the retail of beauty or Other, and through the e-commerce site for the brand name.

