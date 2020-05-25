“Don’s Plum, the movie of Leonardo DiCaprio I wish I could forget forever

© Instagram / Leonardo DiCaprio

When you Leonardo DiCaprio he took his long-awaited and highly anticipated academy awards in 2016 for his role in ” El Renacido (2016), many thought the american actor who was serving his career. In addition to that, since then, it has only been seen in a Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (2019), the film signed by the director Quentin Tarantino and actor has also been nominated for the academy award for Best Actor. The actor chooses his roles carefully, but in order to get to that point, they had to go through many years of working tirelessly, ever since he shot to stardom for her role in the popular series, The Problems Grow in 1992. Since then, DiCaprio has become an idol of the teenager, his physical attractiveness, and talent, has opened the doors of Hollywood to him, and they had no role in the struggle, and can be used for the first time, the academy award for Best Actor in a Supporting role for anyone Who Loves Gilbert Grape (1993), where he shared the bill with Johnny Depp.

The fame brought about to excess, too many other projects. It has been established as an idol of the young, the actor has dared to try anything. The papers of well-known, they came in Total Eclipse (1995), Romeo + Juliet (1996), and, finally, the Titanic (1997), and the one that catapulted him to world fame. It was at that moment that he began what some have called the most “the trial” and, among other things, Don’s Plum stands out in a film, the independent film starred by the actor, and who has never seen the light of day.

It was in the year 1996, and DiCaprio I was out in the undertow of the Titanic, and has been hanging out with his friends, among whom is also the voice actor Tobey Maguire, chasing after the women of the party, at the party. Both of them have decided to record a project of the improvisation that is based on their own experiences of displacement, and thus, Don’s Plum has been set up: a movie with no script that tells about a group of young people in the Los Angeles area is a once-per-week at the bar will always tell you of his adventures; for they have made on their works if you are comparing topics, such as masturbation. The the “problem” it was that, being almost entirely improvised, and the actors have revealed a lot about his personality and habits, something that you realised after the end of the film. With the release of the film could be hurt irreparably in their careers, both actors have tried to bury this project, by all means.

In 1998, two years after the end of the film, David Stutman, its producer, has decided to sue Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire for the “hold on a fraudulent campaign to prevent the release of the film. The players defended themselves, saying that the film was originally a short one, but it has become a feature-length film, in which they were not willing to participate in it. “In Hollywood it would have killed both of these young actors who just want to go to a movie with his friends.”they told their lawyers.

They finally came to an agreement with the Stutman agrees not to release the film in the United States or Canada (yes, in Europe, and thanks to the producer of Lars von Trier, which was launched in 2001). However, they have not worked with Dale Wheatley, the other that of the producer of the tape, in order to start passing it out for free, and freedonsplum.com by the year 2016, along with a letter asking for a DiCaprio to put it in the movie theaters.

However, there are those who will tell you that the premiere of this project would have just on the a-list actor, as he shows a face unknown, but that of his talents, with a character of hard for that to show fully the complications of being a teenager, with a touch up “claims” at the same time. The critics called it “one of the best pictures you’ve ever seen” and since I had never seen the light. What could have been one of the best pieces of work in DiCaprio that is exactly what the actor would like to forget at all costs.

