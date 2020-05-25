Elton John has played a major role in the crisis of Lady Gaga

The pop singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has commented on the importance of the british star Elton John has in his / her process of healing and recovery. The american singer, describes the star as his “mentor,” and it is admitted that the musician was able to helped you to take better care of yourself.
In an interview with radio host Zane Lowe on Apple, the video Music, Lady Gaga said that Elton John will always end up knowing when she needs help. “He has been my mentor for a long time. “It’s always a challenge for me to keep my head out of the water, and one of the things that I like about it is that he knows when I’m down”, he said.
ALSO SEE: “Tragedy of Ariana Grande hooked up a friendship with Lady Gaga “He just can’t. It’s why I have to hide it, because I never want what I see when I’m like this”he said. It is well to remember that the Mother Monster is the godmother to Zachary, the first child of Elton John and David Furnish, and the artist has included a duo with a friend (“the Sine from Above”) on her upcoming album “Chromatica” which will be released on Friday (June 29). “Elton has always been given the challenge to take care of my gear, and take care of it really to me”said the artist’s work. “And I really, really, really, really, do about it. It’s a very uniquely specialthe time to praise Her. “I can’t tell you how much it has been instrumental in my life to show me that you can get on with everything else in life, and be true and be you, and do good things in the world, and to take care of yourself and be good.” Lady Gaga announces release date for new album
The new album of Lady Gaga is described as ” a return to the singer, their sound and dance, after a couple of jobs that are less focused pro-electropop (“Joanne”, and “A Star Is Born”). SEE ALSO: Mason’s cat, viraliza na web-dancing to the song ” Ariana Grande The dance floor belongs to me.” I got” he said of Gaga in an interview for a Apple of Music. The artist already has revealed what the project is about self-improvement and happiness, and you want the listeners to dance, and you don’t get stuck at your hard times of life.
The new album of Lady Gaga is described as ” a return to the singer, their sound and dance, after a couple of jobs that are less focused pro-electropop (“Joanne”, and “A Star Is Born”).
The dance floor belongs to me.” I got” he said of Gaga in an interview for a Apple of Music. The artist already has revealed what the project is about self-improvement and happiness, and you want the listeners to dance, and you don’t get stuck at your hard times of life.