Emilia Clarke is the first ambassador for Clinique – Glamour Magazine

Powerful! Emilia Clarke has been announced as an ambassador for the skincare and make-up Clinique. To our eternal Daeneryewill be the face of the brand and has already started his campaign with a massive launch, moisturizer, Clinique, iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB Gel.

Emilia Clarke is the new face of Clinique ” (Photo: Handout)

This is the first time that the brand, which was founded in 1968, has an ambassador for their products. “And she (Emilia), is optimistic, and happy in your skin and embodies a woman of the modern and multi-faceted that it is in a constant state of evolution, along with the needs for care of the skin,” said Jane Lauder, Global President of Mark.

In addition to the ambassador of the brand, the Emilia is the face of the campaign for a new moisturizer, Clinique’s iD. The product can also be customized to suit any type of skin. With 3 bases and 5 are active, it is possible to create 15 types of moisturizers with different. The product is already on sale in Brazil and it costs$259.

