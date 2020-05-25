For the last 15 years, the Cheating was with “Pon De Replay”.

There is the exact 15 years old was born with a song, and a Pop icon. It was on the 24th of may in 2005, Rihanna released As Well As “Pon De Replay. and he began one of the most successful careers in the Pop world, so far.

As well as “Pon de Replay”. it was the debut single by Rihanna, recorded for her debut album “Music of the Sun”.

The song was written and produced by the Vada Nobles, Evan Rogers and Carl Sturkenwith the help of the Alisha Brooks in the letter itself.

The beginning of his career

Before you sign a contract with Def Jam Recordings, Rihanna she was discovered in her native Barbados by a producer Rogersthat helped him to go to New York city.

With the release of the As Well As “Pon De Replay”. it occurred on may 24, 2005, in the United States, on the record.

On the radio, it started playing almost a month later, on the 14th of June of that year. Then, it was released on the digital storefront for iTunes in a number of countries, including Brazil, on the 22nd of August.

In the clip, which was directed by Little X, was released in July of 2005. This version of the CD did not arrive until later in September or October.

At the time, the song has received rave reviews from critics and was a commercial performance is positive. She made it to the second position on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, for example.

Remember “Pon De Replay”.

54 million records sold, and numerous awards

Since then, Rihanna has released “A Girl like Me”, “Good Girl, Gone Bad”., “Rated R“, “Loud”, “Talk That Talk” and The “Anti”. The singer it has sold over 54 million copies, and the 210-million-of-singles –.

Rihanna was able to put up 14 singles in the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and have, between them, “SOS”, “The Umbrella”, ““Take a Bow”, “Disturbia”, “Live Your Life”, “Rude Boy”, “Love the Way You Lie”to , among other things.

In his career, she has won nine Grammy awards, four gold and platinum, two of the EMA, the twenty-two-BMA -, four -, WMA, among others.

Rihannaas the The Beatles and Elvis Presleyhe broke the record for topping the charts in the Uk for seven years in a row, with seven different tracks. The record high was reached in the first week of November, 2013.

The singer also had tickets for the cinema. One of the latest movies, she has acted alongside stars such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.

In June of 2019 at the latest, the Forbes magazine has announced that it Rihanna it had become the singer and the richest in the world, with a fortune valued at around us $ 600 million.